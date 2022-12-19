‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven Sets Next Project: Adaptation Of Oliver Taylor & Dillon Mapletoft’s Stage Show ‘Fix My Brain’

EXCLUSIVE: Sex Education producer Eleven is embarking on its next project, a TV series adaptation of up-and-coming creative duo Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft’s stage show Fix My Brain.

The pair, who are adapting with Eleven, developed their two-person comedy show at university and performed it under their Two Surnames moniker.

Fix My Brain is an exploration of both depression and of somebody living with someone with depression, and it attracted rave reviews when it played On the UK festival circuit prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, Taylor and Mapletoft’s stock has risen and their debut long-form TV comedy, Everyone Else Burns from Russian Doll producer Jax Media and NBCUniversal International Studios, will launch next month on Channel 4. The Simon Bird-starring irreverent comedy follows the lives of a family who are part of a religious sect.

Meanwhile, a number of comedy-dramas dealing with issues around mental health, depression and anxiety have launched to acclaim including Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble’s I Hate Suzie for Sky/HBO and Daisy May Cooper’s Am I Being Unreasonable for the BBC.

Eleven Creative Director Carissa Hope Lynch is leading on Fix My Brain with Eleven Co-Founder Joel Wilson. The project is at development stage and no network is yet attached.

“We’re huge fans of Dillon and Oli and have had great fun developing to this date,” said Hope Lynch.

“We’ve a strong history working on the subject of mental health and hope to bring this to the wide audience it deserves.”

Sony-backed Sex Education producer Eleven recently produced BBC Three horror Red Rose and is working on a BBC/Stan series from Danny Brocklehurst titled Ten Pound Poms.