Selena Gomez & Stacey Abrams To Produce Music Documentary ‘Won’t Be Silent’ For Discovery+

Selena Gomez and Stacey Abrams are teaming up to produce a music documentary for Discovery+.

Won’t Be Silent, directed by Kristi Jacobson, will celebrate songs from female artists that have impacted the world on a variety of issues. “The film is a love letter to the women in music who have used their voices to change the course of history with their art and activism,” the logline reads.

Production on the documentary began on Wednesday.

“The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices,” Gomez said in a statement.

Abrams added: “Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world. “Won’t Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music.”

“Music is one of the most essential and inspiring elements of the human experience. In its most powerful form, music can be both an expression of struggle and the gateway to understanding. Won’t Be Silent will showcase the value of music through the lens of some of our greatest female artists and their powerful songs that inspire us in times of division and strife,” said Igal Svet, VP, Documentaries, Discovery+. “We admire how passionately Selena uses her enormous platform to speak out on issues affecting her generation and Stacey’s tireless pursuit of change. Together with Kristi Jacobson’s intimate and thoughtful directorial eye, this film will shine light on these enlightening stories in a way that only Selena and Stacey can.”

Won’t Be Silent is produced by Angus Wall and Kent Kubena of MakeMake Entertainment, Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth of Lighthouse Management + Media, Gomez’s July Moon Productions, Abrams’ Sage Works Productions, Academy Award-winner David Seidler, Clara Hendon and creator Abe Gurko. For discovery+, the executive producer is Igal Svet.

Won’t Be Silent follows the release of Gomez’s autobiographical music documentary, My Mind & Me.