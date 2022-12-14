‘Scream VI’ Teaser: Ghostface Takes Manhattan

Paramount Pictures has unleashed a teaser trailer for the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, and in Scream VI it seems Ghostface has moved East and is stalking New York City.

The teaser shows a crowded NYC subway train stocked with what seem to be Halloween revelers, but one costumed character is giving off an especially spooky vibe: Ghostface, apparently, is no joke.

The official synopsis: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro (California) behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”), and Courtney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving. (Not returning to the franchise is Neve Campbell, who announced earlier this year that she wouldn’t be back.)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick (based, of course, on the characters created by Kevin Williamson), the film is exec produced by Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella and Courtney Cox, with William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein producing.

Scream VI will hit theaters on March 10, 2023.

Watch the trailer above.