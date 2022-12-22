Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Stephanie Hsu Talks About The Universal Relatability Of Her Characters In ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Another week, another episode of the Scene 2 Seen podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex, associate editor and film writer at Deadline. On today’s episode is Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Stephanie Hsu.

Just a reminder that the podcast has moved to Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. ET. This change allows for us to prep promotion leading up to the episode debut. There will be other changes coming, so stay tuned for those as well. Anyway, back to our guest!

Hsu stars in the dual role Joy/Jobu in The Daniels’ latest film Everything, Everywhere All at Once alongside Michelle Yeoh as her mother, Evelyn and Ke Huy Quan as her father Waymond. The story follows the mother/daughter relationship through a multiverse, with infinite versions of their lives, and their rivalry.

Before this film, Hsu’s career started in 2014 in a TV series called Dandelion. Fast forward to 2019, she has a recurring role in Amazon’s hit The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, followed by roles in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Akwafina’s television series Nora From Queens — which is how she met the Daniels. Her audition video made its rounds on social media, which solidified why she was perfect for the role in Everything Everywhere to begin with.

The film debuted at SXSW and was released in theaters in April. Since then, it has set box office records for an indie arthouse film crossing the $100 million mark in global ticket sales — the first A24 film to hit that benchmark.

Recently, Hsu was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in the category of Breakthrough Performance, and a Critics Choice Award in the category of Supporting Actress. Additionally, she has been honored at the Hamptons Film Festival, the Middleburg Film Festival the Newport Film Festival, he San Francisco Film Festival and she will be awarded at the Santa Barbara Film Festival as one of their Virtuosos honorees.

Next, she will star in a lead role in Lionsgate’s untitled Adele Lim comedy alongside Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu. The film, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s company Point Grey, follows the epic journey of four Asian-American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Their experience becomes one of bonding, belonging and debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. The film is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.

Additionally, Hsu will appear in the Peacock anthology series Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. She is also set to guest star in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese alongside Yeoh and Quan. The series is written, and executive produced by Kelvin Yu.

On today’s episode, Hsu and I discuss how she deals with pressure, working with Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the universal relatability of her character Joy in Everything, Everywhere All at Once.

