Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Lil Rel Howery Discusses His Latest HBO Standup Special ‘I Said It, Ya’ll Thinking It’ And The Process Of Curating A Comedy Routine

Another week, another episode of the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is comedian Lil Rel Howery.

Now you may be wondering why this is posting on a Thursday morning instead of the usual Tuesday afternoon. The podcast has moved to Thursdays at 11:30am. This change allows for us to prep promotion leading up to the episode debut. There will be other changes coming, so stay tuned for those as well. Anyway, back to our guest!

Lil Rel Howery is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer who has occupied a variety of roles in film and television.

His breakout role as TSA agent in the Oscar-winning Get Out kinda made him a household name overnight. Starring in Get Out garnered him an MTV Movie award for Best Comedic Performance in a Movie, and a nomination for an IMAGE Award for Best Supporting Actor.

From there, his career went full speed ahead with a co-starring role in Netflix horror film Bird Box, and other films like Brittany Runs a Marathon, Free Guy, Vacation Friends, six-time Oscar nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah and countless others.

For television, he acted as producer for his own Fox sitcom, REL. He made a guest appearance on Issa Rae’s Insecure and Lena Waithe Showtime Series The Chi. Lil Rel starred in the critically acclaimed NBC comedy series The Carmichael Show as Jerrod Carmichael’s brother, Bobby. Lil Rel also was an executive producer, wrote and starred in the Gleefully Absurd (Chicago Sun Times) weekly sketch comedy show Friends Of The People on TruTV. He’s accomplished so much, but none of this would have been possible without starting as a standup comedian.

His first hour standup special, RELEVENT, premiered in 2015 on Comedy Central. The hour was executive produced by Kevin Hart and was named one of “The 10 Best Stand-Up Specials of 2015” by Vulture. His second special, premiered on HBO, in 2019, and his third show I Said It. Ya’ll Thinking It premiered last month on HBO. In his interview he talks about curating his comedy, how strict observation helps him come up with hilarious material, and why his new comedy special is different from all the others.

