‘Saw’: Renata Vaca & Three Others Join 10th Installment

EXCLUSIVE: Renata Vaca (Midnight Family), Paulette Hernandez (Crown of Tears), Joshua Okamoto (VGLY) and Octavio Hinojosa (How to Survive Being Single) are the newest additions to the cast of the 10th Saw film from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures.

The local leads for the film shooting in Mexico City are joined in the ensemble by the previously announced Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand and Michael Beach, as well as the billion-dollar horror franchise’s Jigsaw Killer, Tobin Bell. Veteran Saw cast member Shawnee Smith is also circling the project, as we told you last week.

Plot details for the film, currently in production, are under wraps. But franchise veteran Kevin Greuter has returned as director, after helming Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, and editing Saw I through V and Jigsaw. The film slated for release on October 27, 2023 is being overseen at Lionsgate by Jason Constantine, Eda Kowan and Jonah Leach.

Vaca is a rising Mexican actress and singer who with the new Saw will be making her first appearance in an English-language studio film. She most recently wrapped production on Midnight Family — Apple TV+’s first all-Spanish-language series, exec produced by Pablo Larraín, which has her starring alongside Babylon breakout Diego Calva, Roma‘s Yalitza Aparicio and more. The actress can currently be seen starring in the Netflix drama series Pedal to Metal.

Hernandez can currently be seen starring in the second season of the Mexican telenovela Crown of Tears. Her recent feature work includes Felix Limardo’s horror Solo Respira.

Okamoto is set to appear in the upcoming Mexican series VGLY, having recently appeared in the Netflix series Control Z and the feature Sex, Shame and Tears 2.

Hinojosa currently stars in the Mexican Prime Video series How to Survive Being Single. He recently appeared in the horror feature Come Play with Me and will next star in the series Mala Fortuna.

Vaca is repped by manager Nils Larsen at Integral Artists and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Hernandez by AFA Prime Talent Media; Okamoto by Vision Entertainment; and Hinojosa by Lumina Management.