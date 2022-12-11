‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens With Christmas Musical Salute To Getting Into The Holiday Spirit — By Blocking Out Elon Musk And Other Anxieties

Saturday Night Live opened with a musical salute to the holiday season’s ability to make people block out all of their anxieties and worries, whether it be a drinking problem, Elon Musk owning Twitter, or Adolf Hitler being invoked in political discourse. Watch the cold open in the video posted above.

Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson got into the Christmas spirit with their extended song, It’s Christmas.

Strong: “Elon, why does he own all the stuff? Why does he have to run Tesla and Twitter? Was outer space not enough?

Yang: “And Hitler? When did Hitler come back? We basically all agreed years ago, Hitler should never come back.

Thompson: “And why are his new fans black?”

The chorus: “Let’s block it all out for Christmas!“

The song was a reference to Kanye West’s praise of Hitler when he was on Alex Jones’ show, but also reflected recent visibility given to neo-Nazi figures, like Nick Fuentes, who dined with West and former President Donald Trump.

The gist of the opener was that the holiday season pressures people to ignore their problems in an unhealthy way, or as Yang crooned, “My mental health hasn’t been great. I wake up at noon and the sun is somehow setting then I fall back asleep around eight. But I can live in a delusional state.”

Strong: “It’s Christmas. And all of my stress fades away. All the problems and issues and crying and tissues can wait until Jan — you — ware — ay.”

After several versions of this comes the question: What does happen next month?

“We explode. We freak out and threaten our ex. We drink to the point where we contemplate murder and accept Venmo payments for sex. That’s just what happens next, because for now, It’s Christmas!”

live in a delusional state this christmas pic.twitter.com/3W3owb3bZB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 11, 2022

