‘SNL’ Promo: Austin Butler Gets Grinched For Holiday Hosting Gig

Austin Butler is in full Elvis smoldering mode in this promo for his first turn at hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The smolder doesn’t quite make it to the end of the clip, though, as the reality of hosting SNL at holiday time sets in.

Watch the clip above to see what happens.

Joining Butler, who played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis, on the Dec. 17 episode is musical guest Lizzo, filling in for the originally scheduled rock band the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who had to drop out due to guitarist Nick Zinner’s fighting pneumonia.

Lizzo’s appearance marks her third as SNL musical guest. Last April she served as both host and musical guest.

Check out the new promo above.