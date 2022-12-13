‘Sanditon’ To Air Third And Final Season On Masterpiece In 2023

The upcoming third season of Sanditon will be its last, Masterpiece has announced.

The drama will premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9/8c on PBS. The series will also be available to stream the same day.

“Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for Masterpiece, and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans,” said Susanne Simpson, Masterpiece Executive Producer. “While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season.”

Sanditon premiered in 2020. Inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, the show was adapted and created by Andrew Davies and produced by Red Planet Pictures. The series took on its own direction (Austen only finished 11 chapters before her death) and writer Justin Young took the helm as lead writer and executive producer for seasons 2 and 3.

Returning characters for season 3 include Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield), Lady Denham (Anne Reid), Edward Denham (Jack Fox), Arthur Parker (Turlough Convery), Lady Susan (Sophie Winkleman), and Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden).

More new faces are joining next year, like Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding, Years and Years, Van der Valk), who is the quintessential Austen mother. She arrives in Sanditon with one objective: matches for her children, Lydia and Henry. Lydia (Alice Orr- Ewing, Andor, A Very English Scandal) is an independent young woman who is not as eager for a match as her mother, while Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis, Emma) is charismatic and confident, but he holds a secret.

There’s also Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam, New Tricks), a wealthy, curmudgeonly investor who is interested in teaming up with Tom Parker on the seaside resort’s expansion. Their plans become complicated when Rowleigh runs into Lady Denham. Also new to Sanditon is Alexander’s brother, Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan, Cobra, Small Axe) – a lawyer, and a charming bachelor.

“It’s a thrill to be bringing Sanditon back to audiences for one more trip to the seaside,” said Belinda Campbell, Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures. “This third and final season is full of the heart and joyful spirit that viewers will connect with. Our dedicated fans have been absolutely amazing in their support of the show, and we hope they’ll enjoy the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s stories.”