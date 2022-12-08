SAG-AFTRA To Reopen Offices January 30 For First Time Since Covid Closures Nearly Three Years Ago

SAG-AFTRA is staffing up and gearing up to reopen its offices on January 30 after having been closed to in-person gatherings since the onset of the Covid pandemic nearly three years ago.

The re-openings involve the national headquarters in Los Angeles, the national offices in New York City and all 15 of its local brick-and-mortar offices around the country, including those in Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C.

In advance of the re-openings, the guild also has been “staffing up after having to reduce staff substantially in 2020 due to the pandemic,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a message to members in the latest issue of SAG-AFTRA Magazine.

“After a couple of unprecedented and challenging years, I am very pleased to report that planning is well underway for the reopening of all SAG-AFTRA offices on Jan. 30,” he wrote. Here is the rest of his note:

“The return to office will be an orderly and phased-in process, as we replace resource conservation with a period of modernization. In-person events at our offices will gradually resume over the succeeding weeks. There are a lot of moving parts to coordinate as we all adjust to a new normal where Covid is an ongoing concern, and of course we will keep the safety of our members and staff at the forefront of everything.

“Since 2020, much of the union’s work has been done remotely, but not everything can be done from home. A significant number of employees have continued to come into the office and visit sets, even from the very first days of the pandemic, to ensure members are being served, and to them I am eternally grateful.

“Let me also express my gratitude to our volunteer member leaders and all of our dedicated staff. Your passion, commitment and flexibility during this time of upheaval is the heart and soul of this organization. SAG-AFTRA is at its best in the partnership between members and the staff.

“As part of our deployment of more resources to key initiatives, we have been staffing up after having to reduce staff substantially in 2020 due to the pandemic. These are important steps toward being able to fully support board and committee meetings, other member events and provide in-person service.”