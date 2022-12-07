SAG-AFTRA Partners With AFL-CIO On New Health Benefits For Medicare-Eligible Members

SAG-AFTRA, in partnership with the AFL-CIO, is offering new SAG-AFTRA Senior Benefit Plans for all Medicare-eligible members and their Medicare-eligible spouses/partners, which includes a $0 premium option. The new plans are available to all of SAG-AFTRA’s Medicare-eligible members, regardless of their qualification for the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan.

“We were determined to create easy, more comprehensive and better-than-ever options for our Medicare-qualified members and we did it,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a message Tuesday to their members.

For 2023, they noted, Medicare-eligible members can choose from three options:

The Medicare Advantage Access PPO plan with a $0 monthly premium.

The Medicare Advantage Value plan for $99.30 per month.

The Medicare Advantage Premier plan for $198.90 per month.

While the Medicare annual election period is only open through December 7, Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland noted that these are group benefit plans and that Medicare-eligible SAG-AFTRA members can enroll at any time.

Plan highlights include:

Access to care anytime, anywhere with the National Blue Cross Blue Shield Network.

$0 co-pay for annual wellness visit.

$0 co-pay for supplemental dental, vision and hearing exams.

$0 for the SilverSneakers fitness program.

A dedicated First Impressions Welcome Team focused on your needs.

24/7 NurseLine.

Extensive prescription drug benefits with $0 co-pay for select generics.

More information about the plans and benefits, and an enrollment form can be found here. More information about senior performers eligible for the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Health Reimbursement Account Plan can be found here.