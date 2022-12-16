‘Rust’ Prop Master Seeks Dismissal From Alec Baldwin’s Countersuit Over Fatal Shooting

The prop master on Rust is looking to be dismissed as a defendant in Alec Baldwin’s countersuit involving the fatal shooting of DP Halyna Hutchins on the set last year.

In court papers filed with Judge Michael E. Whitaker on Thursday, lawyers for Sarah Zachry maintain that their client is a New Mexico resident since birth and is not subject to the personal jurisdiction of the California courts.

“Zachry has never been a resident of California, nor has she ever lived or worked in California,” her lawyers state in their court papers. “Ms. Zachary has not traveled to California for any purpose related to her hiring or work on the `Rust’ production. The last time that Ms. Zachary visited California was in 2019 and she has not returned to the state at any time since then.”

A hearing on Zachry’s motion is scheduled March 7.

She and three others — Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first AD David Halls, property and weapons and rounds supplier Seth Kenney — are named in the countersuit filed by Baldwin, the film’s star and producer, on November 14 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

That was a response to a lawsuit filed by Mamie Mitchell, the Rust script supervisor who was standing next to Hutchins when she was fatally shot with a prop weapon fired by Baldwin on the set in October 2021. That action also names as defendants Zachry, Gutierrez Reed, Halls, Baldwin and the other Rust producers.

Although Zachry is a defendant in Mitchell’s suit, she never has been served in that case, according to the court papers filed by Zachry’s attorneys this week.

