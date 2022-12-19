Rotterdam Film Festival Reveals Full Program Including Tiger Competition

This year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has unveiled the 16 films selected for its flagship Tiger Competition. Scroll down for the full list.

As always, the competition selection is a global affair, with features from Sweeden to Sri Lanka. The 2023 jury will grant three prizes: the Tiger Award (worth €40,000), plus two special jury awards (€10,000 apiece). On the jury are: Alonso Díaz de la Vega, Anisia Uzeyman, Christine Vachon, Lav Diaz, and Sabrina Baracetti.

Running from January 25 to February 5, the fest is set to return for its first full-scale physical edition since the pandemic. The event will open with Munch, an experimental feature biopic of the Norwegian expressionist painter Edvard Munch by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken (Returning Home).

The honorary Robby Müller Award will go to French cinematographer Hélène Louvart. Louvart is best known for her work with Claire Denis, including the 1999 classic Beau Travail. Louvart has also worked with directors such as Wim Wenders, Agnès Varda, and Alice Rohrwacher.

Speaking on Louvart, the Robby Muller Award Jury said: “In most of Hélène Louvart’s films, her signature is immediately recognizable from the first frame. Hélène Louvart’s gaze unfolds as a continuous process, as a natural movement between creation and evaporation. Her images are in accordance with the rhythm of natural breathing as if filmed from within and cross the border between canvas and viewer.”

As previously announced, the festival will also present British artist-filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen’s latest installation work Sunshine State. The artwork was commissioned by IFFR in collaboration with the Kunsthal Rotterdam.

Today, the festival also confirmed the line-ups for its Big Screen Competition, which aims to bridge the gap between popular and arthouse cinema. Titles selected range from Indian to Denmark. The winning film in the sidebar receives a guaranteed theatrical release in the Netherlands and will be broadcast on Dutch TV by VPRO and NPO. In addition, a €30,000 prize is awarded, equally shared between the filmmaker and the distributor who releases the film. The Tiger Short Competition was also unveiled.

“In shaping this year’s program we stay committed to the path we set out for ourselves: celebrating great cinema in all its splendor and to look where others don’t look,” festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said.

“Our entire program, full of surprises, is a testament to that. In addition to those film cultures which traditionally are strongly present at IFFR, this year’s Tiger Competition, Big Screen Competition, and Ammodo Tiger Short Competition, expand to films from Sri Lanka, Cameroon, Ukraine, the Dominican Republic, Morocco, and Taiwan to name just a few. From remarkable débuts to cinematic grand masters and our specially-commissioned Steve McQueen artwork, it is our true pleasure to share IFFR 2023’s wildly varied lineup.”

Tiger Competition 2023 selection

100 årstider, Giovanni Bucchieri, 2022, Sweden, world premiere

Gagaland, Teng Yuhan, 2023, China, world premiere

Geology of Separation, Yosr Gasmi, Mauro Mazzocchi, 2023, Tunisia, Italy, France, world premiere

Indivision, Leïla Kilani, 2023, Morocco, France, world premiere

Letzter Abend, Lukas Nathrath, 2023, Germany, world premiere

Mannvirki, Gústav Geir Bollason, 2023, Iceland, France, world premiere

Munnel, Visakesa Chandrasekaram, 2023, Sri Lanka, world premiere

New Strains, Artemis Shaw, Prashanth Kamalakanthan, 2023, United States, world premiere

Notas sobre un verano, Diego Llorente, 2023, Spain, world premiere

Numb, Amir Toodehroosta, 2023, Iran, world premiere

Nummer achttien, Guido van der Werve, 2022, Netherlands, world premiere

La Palisiada, Philip Sotnychenko, 2023, Ukraine, world premiere

Playland, Georden West, 2023, United States, world premiere

Le spectre de Boko Haram, Cyrielle Raingou, 2023, Cameroon, France, world premiere

Thiiird, Karim Kassem, 2023, Lebanon, world premiere

three sparks, Naomi Uman, 2023, Albania, Mexico, world premiere

Big Screen Competition 2023 selection

Avant l’effondrement, Alice Zeniter, Benoît Volnais, 2023, France, world premiere

Before the Buzzards Arrive, Jonás N. Díaz, 2023, Mexico, world premiere

Copenhagen Does Not Exist, Martin Skovbjerg, 2023, Denmark, world premiere

Drawing Lots, Zaza Khalvashi, Tamta Khalvashi , 2023, Georgia, world premiere

Endless Borders, Abbas Amini, 2023, Czech Republic, Germany, Iran , world premiere

Le formiche di Mida, Edgar Honetschläger, 2023, Austria, Italy, world premiere

Four Little Adults, Selma Vilhunen, 2023, Finland, world premiere

La hembrita, Laura Amelia Guzmán Conde, 2023, Dominican Republic, world premiere

Joram, Devashish Makhija, 2022, India, world premiere

Luka, Jessica Woodworth, 2023, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Armenia, world premiere

My Little Nighttime Secret, Natalya Meshchaninova, 2023, Russia, world premiere

Não Sou Nada – The Nothingness Club, Edgar Pêra, 2023, Portugal, world premiere

Okiku and the World, Sakamoto Junji, 2023, Japan, world premiere

One Win, Shin Yeon-Shick, 2023, South Korea, world premiere

La Sudestada, Daniel Casabé, Edgardo Dieleke, 2022, Argentina, world premiere

Voyages en Italie, Sophie Letourneur, 2023, France, world premiere

Ammodo Tiger Short Competition 2023 selection

Aqueronte, Manuel Muñoz Rivas, 2023, Spain, world premiere

Blinded by Centuries, Parinda Mai, 2023, Thailand, United States, world premiere

Delivery Dancer’s Sphere, Kim Ayoung, 2023, South Korea, world premiere (festival)

Fälle, Mischa Hedinger, Michela Flück, 2023, Switzerland, world premiere

From Voice to Pulse, Zeno van den Broek, 2023, Netherlands, world premiere

La Grande Arche, Camille Authouart, 2023, France, world premiere

I Can See the Sun but I Can’t Feel It Yet, Joseph Wilson, 2023, United Kingdom, world premiere

Last Days of Summer, Stenzin Tankong, 2023, India, France, world premiere

Light of Light, Neritan Zinxhiria, 2023, Greece, world premiere

Natureza humana, Mónica Lima, 2023, Portugal, Germany, world premiere

Never Come Back, Assaf Gruber, 2023, Austria, world premiere (festival)

Pátio do Carrasco, André Gil Mata, 2023, Portugal, world premiere

Phalène, Sarah-Anaïs Desbenoit, 2023, France, world premiere

Pure Land, Tenzin Phuntsog, 2022, United States, world premiere (festival)

Night and Fear, Lipika Singh Darai, 2023, India, world premiere

Remendo, Roger Ghil, 2023, Brazil, world premiere

Repetitions, Morgan Alaric Quaintance, 2023, United Kingdom, world premiere

Shabnam, Reetu Sattar, 2023, Bangladesh, world premiere

Skin in the Crosswinds, Andrew Rubin, 2023, United States, world premiere

Square the Circle, Hanna Hovitie, 2023, Finland, world premiere (festival)

Theta, Lawrence Lek, 2023, United Kingdom, world premiere (festival)

Tito, Kerven Jimenez, Taylor McIntosh, 2023, Haiti, world premiere

What the Soil Remembers, José Cardoso, 2023, South Africa, Ecuador, world premiere

Zabriskie Point, Cho Seoungho, 2023, United States, world premiere