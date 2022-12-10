Ronnie Turner Dies: Tina Turner’s Youngest Son, A Musician Who Was In ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ Was 62

Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of Tina and Ike Turner who appeared in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With it, died on Thursday according to social media posts from his mother and wife. He was 62.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” the 83-year-old R&B legend wrote Friday on her Instagram account. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

At points, Ronnie played bass in both of his parents’ bands. He also had his own group, Manufactured Funk, with songwriter and musician Patrick Moten, according to Billboard. He had had health issues recently, which included a battle with cancer.

Ronnie is the second son that Tina Turner has lost. Her oldest son Craig, whom she had at age 18 with saxophonist Raymond Hill, died by suicide in 2018. Ronnie’s father Ike Turner died in 2007.

Ronnie married wife Afida Turner that same year. The French singer posted an emotional tribute and reaction today which read in part, “I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for this 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair.”