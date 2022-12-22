Ronnie Hillman Dies: Denver Broncos Running Back For Super Bowl 50 Victory Was 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who played for the Peyton Manning-led team when it won Super Bowl 50, died Wednesday after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of kidney cancer in August. He was 31.

His death was announced by his family in a post on his Instagram page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.,” the family statement reads. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

Hillman was diagnosed last summer with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer that predominantly affects African Americans with the sickle cell trait.

The former San Diego State star player had been transferred to hospice care earlier this week.

After San Diego State, Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in 2012, and in his initial 2013 season the team played in Super Bowl XLVIII, losing 43-8 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hillman’s 2015 season was his most successful, rushing for 863 yards and seven touchdowns. He was part of the team that won Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016.

After being released by the Broncos in 2016, Hillman, a native of Compton, California, played for the Minnesota Vikings, the San Diego Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys. His final year of pro football was 2017.

In a statement, the Broncos said, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman. A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

