You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Corsage’ Director Marie Kreutzer On Her Biggest Film Yet, Sisi Fever & Theatrical Vs Streaming – Specialty Preview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Snowman’ Was 58

Getty Images

Ronan Vibert, a veteran film and television actor who worked with some of the top directors and talent during his long career, died last night at age of 58 after a short illness, according to his management.

Vibert grew up in South Wales before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and lived most of his life in London. In recent years, he had relocated to Florida.

His many films include The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, Saving Mr Banks with Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, Dracula Untold with Luke Evans, Shadow of the Vampire with John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, The Cat’s Meow, directed by Peter Bogdanovich, Tomb Raider 2 with Angelina Jolie, Tristan and Isolde with James Franco, and the Oscar-winning The Pianist, directed by Roman Polanski.

Notable TV credits include Rome for HBO, ITV’s Poirot, two series of The Borgias for Showtime, the Emmy award winning Hatfields and McCoys with Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton. Lord Wellington in the BBC’s Johnathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Penny DreadfulThe Lizzie Borden ChroniclesNCIS LA, and Phillip K Dick’s Electric Dreams and Carnival Row on Amazon Prime.

Survivors include wife Jess Grand Vibert. There will be private service for family only in the coming days, and a Celebration of Life is being planned to take place in London in 2023.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad