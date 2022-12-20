Ronald Dennis Dies: Original Richie Of ‘A Chorus Line’ Was 78

Ronald Dennis, the Broadway performer who indelibly played dancer “Richie Walters” in the original 1975 cast of A Chorus Line and introduced one of the show’s musical highlights in “Gimme The Ball,” died Dec. 17 following a lengthy illness. He was 78.

A longtime advocate for AIDS awareness and charities after being diagnosed HIV-positive in 1984, Dennis served on the Broadway Cares Advisory Council, and was the Senior Advisor for the Black Men’s HIV Medication Adherence Board at APLA/Project Rise.

Dennis had already appeared on Broadway as a dancer in 1964’s Hello, Dolly! starring Pearl Bailey and Micki Grant’s 1972 Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope when his signature role came into his life. As Richie in A Chorus Line, Dennis recounts how he almost became a kindergarten teacher before opting to follow his dream of dancing.

In addition to the original staging, Dennis performed the role in touring productions, and was among the casts of such touring productions as Pippin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ and La Cage Aux Follies. He also performed a solo autobiographical show called Don’t Grab The Gown Til You See the Gurney.

In addition to his stage work, Dennis had a handful of TV credits in the 1970s after relocating from New York To Los Angeles, including Welcome Back Kotter, Chico and the Man, Laverne & Shirley and Baretta.

Dennis is survived by brother George, as well as nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. According to the website Broadway World, celebrations of life will be held in Los Angeles and New York in the new year.