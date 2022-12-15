Skip to main content
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Bridget Stokes & Robin Thede Reteam For Amazon Horror-Comedy ‘Killing It’

EXCLUSIVE: A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Bridget Stokes and Robin Thede are reteaming on Killing it — a zombie horror-comedy that Stokes will direct for Amazon Studios, from a script by Thede.

The upcoming film sees four best friends attempt to redeem their college reputations by traveling to the SpelHouse homecoming. Their quest for vindication becomes a fight for survival when a zombie apocalypse begins to terrorize the country. Thede is producing for her company For Better or Words, along with Jax Media’s John Hodges, Brooke Posch, and Tony Hernandez.

Stokes is a writer, director and producer who this year claimed the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for her work on HBO’s critically acclaimed sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show, becoming the first Black woman to conquer the category. She directed every Season 3 episode of the series created by Thede and serves as its co-executive producer.

Stokes also recently served as co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes of Apple’s Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show. She’s perhaps otherwise best known for directing and producing the feature Boy Genius, starring Black-ish‘s Miles Brown, which earned her the Mira Nair Award for Rising Female Filmmaker at the Harlem Film Festival, having also previously produced Netflix’s features The Lost Husband and The Rachel Divide, and the indie drama The Volunteer. She is represented by UTA and Zero Gravity Management.

Thede is a five-time Emmy nominee who in addition to being the first and only Black woman to create an Emmy-nominated sketch series with A Black Lady Sketch Show, serves as its showrunner, exec producer, writer and star. She recently signed a multiple-year overall deal with HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros and is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

