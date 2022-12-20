‘Riverdale’: Nicholas Barasch & Karl Walcott Join Season 7 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has expanded the cast of Riverdale for the upcoming seventh and final season. Nicholas Barasch (Hadestown) and Karl Walcott (Le Chalet) have been tapped for major recurring roles on the Archie Comics series, developed and executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Barasch will play Julien Blossom, your classic high school red-headed bully. He’s preppy, rich, and extremely entitled. Handsome, athletic, and cocky, he always gets his way, but in the rare times he doesn’t—like with Veronica—he makes life miserable for everyone around him. He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie.

Walcott is Clay Walker, a teen renaissance man. He is studious, artistic, well-read, and well-traveled. An Army brat, Clay comes from a loving family and is a champion for social justice. He is very open-minded in his art and his sexuality. As he does in the comic books, Clay will have an impactful friendship with fellow queer character Kevin Keller.

In Riverdale, after a teenager was murdered within the town of Riverdale, this group of teenagers try to unravel the evils lurking within this seemingly innocent town.

Season 7 will begin with a huge time jump after the town managed to survive Bailey’s comet, but with a major reset. The main characters are back in high school… but in 1955.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.

A seasoned theater actor, Barasch just came off the leading role of Orpheus in the first national tour of the Tony-winning hit musical Hadestown, directed by Rachel Chavkin. Barasch also lead the cast of Butcher Boy at The Irish Repertory Theatre, and starred in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of She Loves Me, among other credits. In television, Barasch has appeared on CBS’ Bull, HBO’s How To Make It In America, and he was a series regular on Nickelodeon’s The Backyardigans. Barasch is repped by Paradigm and Mara Entertainment.

Canadian actor Walcott is best known for his series regular role of Charles on Vrak TV’s Le Chalet. His other series credits include Demain des hommes, 21 Thunder, Cerebrum and more recently Xavier Dolan’s limited series The Night Logan Woke Up. His film work includes X-Men: Apocalypse and most recently Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi pic Moonfall. He is repped by Shawn Hennessey-Nadeau at Play Management.