Richard Miller Dies: Sculptor Behind Princess Leia’s Gold Bikini Was 80

Richard Miller, the Industrial Light and Magic sculptor that helped create Princess Leia’s gold bikini costume for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has died. He was 80.

Miller’s close friend and colleague Fon H. Davis confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

“I am heartbroken to hear my friend, colleague and incredibly talented sculptor, Richard Miller has passed away,” he captioned. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work, laugh, and be grumpy, at times, with him. I really appreciate having this picture Marrianne Heath sent me last Christmas. That’s the smile I like to remember. I also miss Grant very much today. We would have gotten together to remember Richard. Hug your friends today.”

Almost a year ago, Miller had taken to Twitter to share a tidbit from the Princess Leia bikini saying, “I sculpted the Princess Leia bikini back in 1981 for Return of the Jedi. Fun fact: It was quite uncomfortable on Carrie so I glued leather to the interior so she could move around more freely.”

I sculpted the the Princess Leia bikini back in 1981 for Return of the Jedi. Fun fact: It was quite uncomfortable on Carrie so I glued leather to the interior so she could move around more freely. #StarWars #PrincessLeia #LeiaBikini pic.twitter.com/TmLigSdy11 — Richard Miller (@RichardMillerFX) December 14, 2021

Miller has a long list of credits for all the work he did in Hollywood films throughout his career. His work was used in films like Willow (1988), Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Body Wars (1989), Back to the Future Part II (1989), Back to the Future Part III (1990), Backdraft (1991), Rocketeer (1991), Hook (1991) and Death Becomes Her (1992).

Other movies his work was featured in were The Flintstones (1994), Baby’s Day Out (1994), The Mask (1994), Casper (1995), Congo (1995), Jumanji (1995), Mission Impossible (1996), Spawn (1997), Flubber (1997).

Miller returned to the Star Wars universe when his sculptures were used in the three prequels of the saga. His credits also included films like The Mummy (1999), Space Cowboys (2000), A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Planet of the Apes (2001), Hulk (2003) and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003).

I made this based on a self portrait. pic.twitter.com/vEEWLamQtx — Richard Miller (@RichardMillerFX) January 15, 2022

Some of his last work was on the Pirates of the Caribbean series of films.

A visit to Industrial Light & Magic at the Lucas Digital Arts Center, with vfx vets Paul Huston, Bill George, and Davy Jones! The maquette, done for Pirates of the Caribbean, is on display on the skybridge there. pic.twitter.com/lhc4SdMzIW — Richard Miller (@RichardMillerFX) January 7, 2022