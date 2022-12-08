Red Dog Culture House Inks Series Production Deal With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Red Dog Culture House is expanding its relationship with Netflix with a multi-year production deal to produce more animated series.

Under the pact, Netflix and Red Dog Culture House will partner on a number of shows, bringing the studio’s expertise to future animated series on the streamer.

Based in South Korea, Red Dog Culture House is a rising 2D animation studio known for its bold direction and diverse animation style spanning from anime to Western cartoon styles.

Netflix and Red Dog Culture House recently teamed on the upcoming animated series Dragon Age: Absolution (see photo above), based on the popular Bioware video game franchise, which premieres this Friday, December 9, on Netflix. Created in collaboration with BioWare, Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other surprises.

Red Dog Culture House also has provided animation services on the “Good Hunting” episode of Love Death + Robots, Centaurworld, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and Heaven Official’s Blessing.