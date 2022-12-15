Rashidi Hendrix Joins As New Partner At Independent Artists Media (IAM)

EXCLUSIVE: Rashidi Hendrix has joined Independent Artists Media (IAM) as a partner.

Hendrix brings with him a roster of established and emerging television/feature writer & director clients including Ron McCants (Cross, Chicago Fire), Christopher Moore (End of the Road), Kiki McKnight (Bad Dad Rehab), Angele Cooper (Dating Covid), Chris Thompson (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Naren Henry (screenwriter of Red Thread and winner of the MGM/Black List writer competition), horror podcast creator turned writer Tonia Ransom (Nightlight), award winning director Colin Costello (Storage), actor/director Reagan Gomez (Queen Sugar) and actor/comedian Eva Evans.

Prior to joining IAM, Hendrix built his roster of clients and projects at his own management/production company Metallic Entertainment. He recently executive produced, co-directed and won three Emmy Awards for Hulu’s Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case.

A graduate of Florida A&M University, Hendrix is an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry by serving on the federal appointed Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment and the Committee for Inclusion and Equity for the Writer’s Guild of America – East (WGAE).

“I’ve been a fan of Rashidi for a long time and am thrilled to have him on our team,” said IAM partner Dave Rath. “His experience and eye for talent is exceptional and we look forward to many productive years together.”