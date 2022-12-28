Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family Months After Disappearing

Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims.

The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal.”

“No matter what, we will come get you son.”

London has released three studio albums since 2011 and has worked with West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi, among others, and picked up a Grammy nomination for . Best Rap Song and Rap Performance for West’s 2015 single ,“All Day.” His most recent album, “Bebey,” was released in January 2020.

London is 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. He was active on social media, accruing millions of YouTube views on his music videos.

London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, is leading the information search. He can be reached on Instagram at @iamdjkellz.