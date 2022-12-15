Range Media Partners Signs Director Julie Taymor

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed director Julie Taymor, who has worked across multiple mediums including film, television, theater, and opera throughout her esteemed career. Best known for directing the 2002 film Frida starring Salma Hayek, which won two Academy Awards and was nominated for an additional four, including a nomination for Taymor for penning the lyrics to the film’s original song, Burn It Blue” She was also the first woman in theatrical history to win Best Direction of a Musical at The Tony Awards for her adaption of The Lion King in 1998.

Taymor is currently developing an epic original screenplay titled. White Tiger, and is attached to direct Marissa Kate Goodhill’s cinematic adaptation of the bestselling novel Gun Love, entitled Mercury, with Evan Rachel Wood and Salma Hayek attached to star. For television, she is developing an adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s novel, The Ground Beneath Her Feetwhich is a variation on the Orpheus and Eurydice myth.

She served as the head of this year’s jury at the Tokyo International Film Festival, which took place this fall and featured a combination of foreign language and Japanese films.

Taymor is represented by UTA in theater and represented by Range in all other areas.