RadicalMedia Hires ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ Showrunner Stacey Reiss As Exec Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Stacey Reiss, who recently served as showrunner on Netflix’s docuseries The Andy Warhol Diaries, is joining RadicalMedia.

The company behind Summer of Soul, Disney+’s Hamilton and Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer is bolstering its senior creative team with Reiss as an exec producer.

She comes to the company, having co-exec produced The Andy Warhol Diaries, as well as producing Netflix feature film The Perfection starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, BAFTA-nominated documentary The Eagle Huntress and HBO Max doc Santa Camp.

She previously worked with RadicalMedia, which was co-founded by Jon Kamen and Frank Scherma, on Spaceship Earth, which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by NEON in 2020.

She’s also worked on HBO’s It’s a Hard Truth, Ain’t It, co-directed by 13 incarcerated men, Tokyo Project for HBO starring Elisabeth Moss and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Suited, a film produced with Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, as well as serving as showrunner on Lenny, a pilot based on Dunham’s newsletter.

“We’ve known Stacey for years and had a great experience working with her,” said CEO Jon Kamen. “Stacey fits perfectly with our ambitious plans for Radical and we are thrilled to have her join our community of creators, producers, and disruptors.”

“I am very excited to join the team at RadicalMedia – they are the best storytellers in the industry and a creative hub for content makers,” added Reiss. “I’ve seen firsthand the innovative approach they bring to filmmaking and look forward to creating more groundbreaking stories together for film and television.”

“Stacey has an incredible eye – she has the ability to identify and develop such relatable and engaging stories, but never settles for the obvious choice or looks in a familiar place,” said Dave Sirulnick, President of Entertainment and Executive Producer at RadicalMedia. “And that’s just one of her many superpowers.”