Rachelle Williams-BenAry Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

EXCLUSIVE: The Lionsgate Television Group has signed an overall deal with Rachelle Williams-BenAry, who served as showrunner and executive producer on the second season of hit comedy Run the World, produced by Lionsgate for Starz.

Williams-BenAry was also co-showrunner and executive producer on the second season of Lionsgate’s Love Life for HBO Max. Under the terms of the new agreement, Williams-BenAry will write and produce scripted content.

“Since working on Love Life, I’ve gotten to know the incredible and supportive team at Lionsgate,” said Williams-BenAry. “I am so honored by this huge vote of confidence to create and develop new and exciting stories with them.”

“Rachelle did an amazing job on the second seasons of Love Life and Run the World,” said Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate TV. “We can’t wait to produce premium content in her unique voice for audiences globally.”

Williams-BenAry was nominated for a 2022 Humanitas Award for Best Limited Series for co-writing the “Mia Hines” episode of Love Life. Previously, Williams-BenAry was supervising producer on Tacoma FD and producer on ABC’s Mixed-Ish, the Black-Ish spinoff from executive producers Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, and Laurence Fishburne. She also staffed as the executive story editor on Netflix’s animated series Tuca & Bertie, the BoJack Horseman spinoff starring Tiffany Haddish.

Williams-BenAry is represented by Kaplan Stahler Agency, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.