‘Quantum Leap’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

NBC renewed hit freshman series Quantum Leap, its reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, for a second season, the network announced Monday.

The renewal comes midway through the series’ first season which has seen solid ratings. Starring Raymond Lee, the Quantum Leap pilot is currently up to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.8 million viewers across linear, digital and streaming platforms, according to Nielsen and the network. The reboot is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

Per the Season 1 logline: it’s “been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

In addition to Lee, Quantum Leap stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.