Second Journalist Dies Covering Qatar World Cup

Khalifa International Stadium, one of the eight hosting the World Cup in Doha, Qatar

A journalist covering the FIFA World Cup died “suddenly” in recent days, a Qatar newspaper has reported, with the announcement on Saturday following by a day reports of the death of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl.

The Saturday death also following an earlier incident that day in which a security guard was placed in intensive care following a fall at one of the event’s stadiums.

Gulf Times, a Doha-based newspaper, tweeted Saturday that an Al Kass TV photojournalist “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Details regarding the death, including an exact time and place, are unclear. Earlier Saturday, The Guardian reported a separate incident in which a security guard fell from a “significant height” at the Lusail Stadium following Argentina’s victory over the Netherlands. Reports on Sunday indicated that the guard was in critical but stable condition.

Both incidents on Saturday followed the death on Friday of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl, a 48-year-old reporter covering the Argentina-Netherlands game Friday. Wahl collapsed at his seat at Lusail and was taken to a hospital. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Wahl had made international headlines when he tweeted that he had been denied entry to a game on Nov. 21 for wearing a rainbow T-shirt in support of the LGBTQ community.