‘Proof’ Podcast That Led To Exoneration Of Georgia Men Serving Life In Prison For Murder Gets TV Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Cain Joshua Storey and Darrell Lee Clark were exonerated this week for the murder of their friend in 1996 thanks to the Proof podcast.

Their story is now set to be turned into a true-crime television series.

Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis are the creators and hosts of Proof, which uncovered evidence of police misconduct in the case of the two Georgia men, who were convicted of the murder of Brian Bowling when they were teenagers.

Over 17 episodes of their podcast and a year investigating the case, the pair discovered a succession of misinformation and procedural mishaps, including the mishandling of evidence and lack of an autopsy lead to Storey and Clark being sentenced to life in prison for a crime that had initially been ruled an accidental death due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Storey and Clark were released on December 8 after serving 25 years in prison after The Georgia Innocence Project and local Rome, GA attorneys listened to the podcast and took the evidence back to the Floyd County Courthouse.

This story is now being developed as a series by Red Marble Media, the production company behind Discovery ID series such as Evil Lives Here and Shattered.

Davis is an executive producer at Red Marble Media and she’s also worked on series such as Discovery’s Vietnam Prisoners of War: Stories of Survival and HBO’s The Curse of the Bambino. Simpson is a lawyer and podcaster, known for her series Undisclosed. Red Marble Media founder Kevin Fitzpatrick is an exec producer of the podcast.

The podcast will wrap up with its final episode of season one on December 19. A second season will premiere in April 2023.

“When we began investigating this case for our first season of Proof, I could never have imagined where this story would end up taking us. Or that it would take 17 episodes to cover all the twists and turns that our investigation uncovered,” said Simpson. “It was amazing to be in Rome with Kevin and Jacinda to see Lee and Cain walk out of prison, and to hear from thousands of our listeners about how thrilled they were when they got the news about their release. We documented every step of the exoneration for our final episode of season one.”

“Coming from television, podcasting was a new experience for me. There isn’t the months of filming and editing in advance. This is literally a real-time investigation and it lends to the authenticity of the story. We took a cameraman along on nearly every interview and location so we have the makings of an incredible series for broadcasters and streamers,” added Davis.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the outcome of this series. When, as producers, do we get to say what we created made a real difference in peoples’ lives? Thanks to Jacinda and Susan’s incredible diligence and investigative work two men have been exonerated for a crime they didn’t commit. It’s engaging storytelling with an inspiring, real-life outcome. We were thrilled to see Proof reach the top 10 and are very excited about the next season and television series,” said Fitzpatrick.