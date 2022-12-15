‘Project Artemis’: Noah Robbins Latest To Join Greg Berlanti’s Apple Space Race Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7) is the newest addition to the cast of Project Artemis — the film, set against the space race of the 1960s, that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple.

Details as to the plot of the film, written by Rose Gilroy, remain under wraps. But Robbins joins an ensemble led by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum that also includes Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Anna Garcia and Donald Elise Watkins.

Apple acquired the hot package for $100MM+ when it hit the market in the spring, as we told you first. Johansson is producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn under their These Pictures banner, as well as Sarah Schechter and Berlanti for Berlanti Productions. Robert Dohrmann is serving as executive producer.

Robbins has previously appeared in such notable films as tick, tick… BOOM!, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Assistant, Set It Up, The Week Of, Miss Sloane and Indignation. Notable TV credits include Billions, The Blacklist, Evil, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Forever, Younger and Grease Live!, to name a few.

The actor is also known for his work on stage, having thus far appeared in Broadway productions of To Kill a Mockingbird, Brighton Beach Memoirs and Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia. He is represented by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment.