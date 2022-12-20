Apple’s ‘Project Artemis’ Adds Three To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), Nick Dillenburg (Orange Is the New Black) and Christian Zuber (The Morning Show) are the newest additions to the cast of the Apple Original Project Artemis, which Greg Berlanti is directing from Rose Gilroy’s script.

Details as to the film’s plot remain under wraps, though we understand it’s set against the space race of the 1960s. The trio joins an ensemble led by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, which also includes the previously announced Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins and Noah Robbins.

Johansson is producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures, as well as Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions, with Robert Dohrmann serving as exec producer.

Woodell is perhaps best known for his role as the villainous Buckley Ware (aka Feliks) in HBO Max’s Emmy winner The Flight Attendant and has also been seen on series like The Purge, Designated Survivor and Masters of Sex, among others. Notable film credits include Ambulance, Unfriended: Dark Web and Unsane. The actor recently wrapped shooting the lead role in the John Wick prequel series, The Continental, playing a young Ian McShane, with Albert Hughes directing for Peacock and Amazon International. He is represented by Entertainment 360 and Gersh.

Dillenburg is best known for his work on series including Orange Is the New Black, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, Elementary and Law & Order. He is repped by KMR Talent and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Zuber has previously been seen on shows like Minx, Shameless and The Morning Show, to name a few. He is with Stone Talent Agency and Unbreakable Entertainment.