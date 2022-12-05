Principal Photography Wraps On Psychological Drama ‘Canvas’ Starring Bridget Regan

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on the psychological drama Canvas, starring Bridget Regan (The Winchesters, Jane The Virgin) alongside Joanne Kelly (City on a Hill), Samuel Roukin (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Alain Uy (Father Stu, The Morning Show), and Bethany Anne Lind (Ozark).

Co-directed by debut feature filmmakers Kimberly Stuckwisch and Melora Donoghue, the flick follows sisters Eve (Kelly) and Marissa Hale (Regan). The film’s synopsis reads: Pitted against each other since youth and raised to believe true artists are only formed through suffering, the sisters reunite after years of estrangement. One sister learns authenticity, the other regret, but neither escapes the sins of their father.

Canvas is produced by John H Lang (Spree), A.J. Del Cueto (Spree), and Geeta Bajaj (Golden Arm) for The Ranch Productions, with Russell Wayne Groves and Randy Wooten serving as executive producers. Casting is by Kate Geller, CSA, and regional casting is by Erica Arvold. Donoghue penned the script with co-writer Randy Wooten.

The film was shot in Middle Tennessee with support from the Tennessee Entertainment Commission and in compliance with the Return to Work agreement.

Directors Stuckwisch and Donoghue previously partnered to direct the music videos for Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Jessi Williams & Coyote.

“We have collaborated on incredible music video projects that opened our eyes to bold and impactful storytelling and inspired us to create our own creative visions. The experience of bringing our feature directorial debut to life was both humbling and exhilarating,” said Stuckwisch and Donoghue.

Joanne Kelly is represented by A3 Artists Agency and The Burstein Company. Bridget Regan is represented by UTA and Gasparro Management, Alain Uy is represented by GVA Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management, Samuel Rourkin is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Bethany Anne Lind is represented by People Store.