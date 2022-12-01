Prime Video France Strikes Unions Agreement, Teases Trio Of Films And ‘Killer Coaster’ Series & Adds Paramount+

Prime Video France used a lavish dinner in Paris to unveil an agreement with several local entertainment unions and several new original films, shows and channels.

The agreement with interprofessional organizations AnimFrance, SATEV, SEDPA, SPI, USPA and SACD will be for an initial four years and, according to Prime Video France Country Manager Brigitte Ricou-Bellan, reflects “the parties’ shared vision of promoting the diversity, renewal and influence of French audiovisual creation.”

Prime Video has already signed up to spend 20% of its French revenues on French content, alongside Apple TV+, Disney+ and Netflix, and today’s agreement brings the streamer closer to the local production sector, with the guilds representing sectors ranging from animation through to docs.

Also unveiled at the event, which was held at the Lutetia Hotel and attended by many French actors and creatives, were the greenlight of Prime Video Original movies Sentinelle, Drone Games and La Graine, the cast of upcoming series Killer Coaster, the launch Warner Bros Discovery brands Adult Swim and Toonami on Prime Video Channels and Paramount+, which has gone live today in the country on the service.

Sentinelle is produced by 22h22 & Les Films entre 2 et 4 and will be launch exclusively on Prime Video n over 240 countries and territories in 2023.

Other new movies include Drone Games, directed by Olivier Abbou. Starring the like of Angele Metzger and Orlando Vaulthier, it follow a lonely teenage fan of drones who crosses paths with an anarchist gang of thieves, who involve him in a series of robberies. Mediawan-owned White Lion Film is producing with Jack N’a Qu’un Oeil ahead of a 2023 release.

La Graine, meanwhile, is directed by Eloise Lang. It starts Marie Papillon, Stacy Marton and Francois Damiens and follows a couple who are trying for a child and travel to Belgium for a final test. Pathé and Les Films du Cap are co-producing the film, which release exclusively in France on Prime Video in 2023.