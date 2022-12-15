‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Starz Reveals Season 3 Return Date

The Starz drama Power Book II: Ghost has a return date. The popular spinoff from the Power franchise will premiere March 17 at midnight on the Starz app, with the linear return scheduled for 8 p.m. that evening.

Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone won’t have much time to grieve since a new set of problems arise. The series stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Sax, and Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the Power franchise. Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and exec producer of season 3. The franchise is executive produced by Power creator Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, as well as from Curtis 50 Cent Jackson through G-Unit Film and TV, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Other exec producers are Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the season 3 premiere episode.