PGA Awards Reveals Nominees For Sports, Children’s and Shortform TV

From left: 'Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off', 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' and 'Love, Death + Robots'

The Producers Guild has turned in the nominees for its 2023 PGA Awards for Sports, Children’s and Shortform TV programs, whose winners will be lauded in February. See the list below.

All three categories include two rookie shows, ranging up to the 52nd season of kids staple Sesame Street and the 17th of NFL reality series Hard Knocks.

Here are the nominees:

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (Season 17)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Season 1)

McEnroe (Special)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (Special)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Season 1)

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)

Sesame Street (Season 52)

Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Special)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training (Season 4)

Love, Death + Robots (Season 3)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series (Season 1)

Tales of the Jedi (Season 1)

Winners will be announced in Los Angeles and New York at the guild’s Nominee Events during the week of February 19. Exact event dates and locations are TBA.

The guild’s remaining nominations will be announced January 12. Winners of those categories — Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited or Anthology Series Television, and Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures — will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25, at The Beverly Hilton.

The 2023 PGA Awards honorees include Tom Cruise (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Mindy Kaling (Norman Lear Achievement Award), Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (Milestone Award). Recipients of the Stanley Kramer Award and the Visionary Award to be announced soon.