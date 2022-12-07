People’s Choice Awards Full Winners List: Lizzo, ‘The Kardashians’, Selma Blair, Carrie Underwood & More Take Trophies

The people were in control of all the winners announced at the People’s Choice Awards 2022. The show hosted by Kenan Thompson saw some of the biggest names in pop culture come together to celebrate music, television and film in the fan-voted event.
Ryan Reynolds was recognized with the People’s Icon Award, Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award and Shania Twain was honored with the Music Icon Award.
Other big winners of the night included Stranger Things as The Show of 2022 and The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022. The Kardashians was honored as The Reality Show of 2022 and Khloé Kardashian received an award for being The Reality TV Star of 2022.
Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picked up The Movie of 2022 award, Top Gun: Maverick received The Action Movie of 2022 and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling won The Drama Movie of 2022 category.
Selma Blair took the stage when her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar announced her as the winner of The Competition Contestant of 2022. Carrie Underwood received The Country Artist of 2022 award while Taylor Swift was honored with The Female Artist of 2022.
See the full list of winners below.
THE MOVIE OF 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022
The Adam Project
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022
Top Gun: Maverick
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022
Don’t Worry Darling
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Austin Butler
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Adam Sandler
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen
THE SHOW OF 2022
Stranger Things
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
The Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Noah Schnapp
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
Mariska Hargitay
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
The Kelly Clarkson Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022
Selma Blair
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
Stranger Things
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Harry Styles
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS
THE SONG OF 2022
About Damn Time – Lizzo
THE ALBUM OF 2022
Midnights – Taylor Swift
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Becky G
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Latto
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
Left and Right – Charlie Puth and BTS
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Selena Gomez
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022
MrBeast
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022
Serena Williams
THE POP PODCAST OF 2022
Archetypes: Meghan Markle
