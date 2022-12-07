People’s Choice Awards Full Winners List: Lizzo, ‘The Kardashians’, Selma Blair, Carrie Underwood & More Take Trophies

The people were in control of all the winners announced at the People’s Choice Awards 2022. The show hosted by Kenan Thompson saw some of the biggest names in pop culture come together to celebrate music, television and film in the fan-voted event.

Ryan Reynolds was recognized with the People’s Icon Award, Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award and Shania Twain was honored with the Music Icon Award.

Other big winners of the night included Stranger Things as The Show of 2022 and The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022. The Kardashians was honored as The Reality Show of 2022 and Khloé Kardashian received an award for being The Reality TV Star of 2022.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picked up The Movie of 2022 award, Top Gun: Maverick received The Action Movie of 2022 and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling won The Drama Movie of 2022 category.

Selma Blair took the stage when her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar announced her as the winner of The Competition Contestant of 2022. Carrie Underwood received The Country Artist of 2022 award while Taylor Swift was honored with The Female Artist of 2022.

See the full list of winners below.

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

The Adam Project

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

Don’t Worry Darling

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen

THE SHOW OF 2022

Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

The Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Noah Schnapp

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Mariska Hargitay

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

The Kelly Clarkson Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Selma Blair

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

Stranger Things

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Harry Styles

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS

THE SONG OF 2022

About Damn Time – Lizzo

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Midnights – Taylor Swift

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Latto

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

Left and Right – Charlie Puth and BTS

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Selena Gomez

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

MrBeast

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

Serena Williams

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

Archetypes: Meghan Markle