Paul Pelosi’s Attacker Also Said He Wanted To Target Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden And Gavin Newsom

David DePape, accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi at their San Francisco home in October, told police that he also planned to target a list of other public figures, including actor Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The revelation came at a preliminary hearing for DePape on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, Lt. Carla Hurley testified that in interviewing DePape for an hour after he was apprehended at the Pelosis’ home, he told of other people he wanted to pursue. According to court records, DePape told authorities that in his break in of the Pelosi home on Oct 28, he was searching for the House Speaker. But she was in Washington at the time.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to a series of federal and state charges, including attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

It was not clear why DePape wanted to target the other public figures, but he reportedly had embraced conspiracy theories. According to Hurley, DePape told her during the interview, “There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign.”

Paul Pelosi suffered serious head injuries and wounds to his hand after DePape struck him with a hammer, police said.

The Pelosis were in Washington on Thursday for an unveiling of Nancy Pelosi’s official portrait. Earlier this month, Paul Pelosi made his first public appearance since the attack, attending Kennedy Center Honors ceremonies with his wife. One of Pelosi’s children, Christine Pelosi, was present at the hearing in San Francisco Superior Court.

Prosecutors also played Paul Pelosi’s 911 call and played video of the attack that was captured by body cameras.

According to the Associated Press, San Francisco Police Officer Kyle Cagney told the court that when he and other officers arrived, DePape and Pelosi were holding the hammer. DePape refused commands to drop the hammer and then struck Pelosi with it, he said.

According the criminal complaint, San Francisco Police Department officers arrived at 2:31 AM and an officer knocked on the front door.

“When the door was opened, Pelosi and DePape were both holding a hammer with one hand and DePape had his other hand holding onto Pelosi’s forearm. Pelosi greeted the officers. The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded that everything was good. Officers then asked Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer.”

“DePape pulled the hammer from Pelosi’s hand and swung the hammer, striking Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately went inside and were able to restrain DePape. While officers were restraining DePape, Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground.”

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect told police that he broke into the home through a glass door. DePape told police that when they arrived, Pelosi ran over and opened it. Then Pelosi grabbed onto the hammer in DePape’s hand.

“At this point in the interview, DePape repeated that DePape did not plan to surrender and that he would go ‘through’ Pelosi,” according to court documents.

“DePape stated that he pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and swung the hammer towards Pelosi,” the complaint stated. “DePape explained that Pelosi’s actions resulted in Pelosi ‘taking the punishment instead.'”