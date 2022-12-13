‘Peep Show’: FX Takes Another Stab At Remaking British Comedy Cult Classic With Pilot From Stefani Robinson

Peep Show, the long-running British comedy starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, is getting another shot in the U.S.
FX has ordered a pilot for this latest remake attempt written by Atlanta and What We Do In The Shadows exec producer Stefani Robinson.
It marks the latest attempt for the Channel 4 cult classic.
The Disney-owned network had a script in development in 2019 from Portlandia and Superstore writer and co-exec producer Karey Dornetto. Starz attempted a remake in 2016, while Fox took a run at a pilot, starring The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki, in 2005 and Spike gave it a shot in 2008.
This version, however, doesn’t necessarily attempt to remake the show beat-by-beat and will feature two female leads unlike the original.
The network said the pilot will “take inspiration” from the original with its “unique narrative format” – essentially the show is shot largely from the points of view of the two main characters with their thoughts as voice-overs.
FX said the pilot “follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur”, which is much different from the British original, which followed best friends Mark Corrigan, a socially awkward loans manager played by Mitchell, and Webb’s Jez, a more social animal who is an unemployed musician. Olivia Colman played Sophie, Mark’s love interest and eventually mother of his child with Matt King as breakout star Super Hans, a musician and drug fiend known for getting into trouble.
The original was created by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and his writing partner Sam Bain. It aired on Channel 4 between 2003 and 2015, making it C4’s longest ever running comedy.
The pilot is produced by FX Productions. Robinson will write the half-hour pilot and exec produce alongside Atlanta exec producer Dianne McGunigle, Armstrong and Bain as well as Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell for Objective Fiction, which produced the original.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.