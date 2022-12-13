‘Peep Show’: FX Takes Another Stab At Remaking British Comedy Cult Classic With Pilot From Stefani Robinson

Peep Show, the long-running British comedy starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, is getting another shot in the U.S. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

FX has ordered a pilot for this latest remake attempt written by Atlanta and What We Do In The Shadows exec producer Stefani Robinson.

It marks the latest attempt for the Channel 4 cult classic.

The Disney-owned network had a script in development in 2019 from Portlandia and Superstore writer and co-exec producer Karey Dornetto. Starz attempted a remake in 2016, while Fox took a run at a pilot, starring The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki, in 2005 and Spike gave it a shot in 2008.

This version, however, doesn’t necessarily attempt to remake the show beat-by-beat and will feature two female leads unlike the original.

The network said the pilot will “take inspiration” from the original with its “unique narrative format” – essentially the show is shot largely from the points of view of the two main characters with their thoughts as voice-overs.

FX said the pilot “follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur”, which is much different from the British original, which followed best friends Mark Corrigan, a socially awkward loans manager played by Mitchell, and Webb’s Jez, a more social animal who is an unemployed musician. Olivia Colman played Sophie, Mark’s love interest and eventually mother of his child with Matt King as breakout star Super Hans, a musician and drug fiend known for getting into trouble.

The original was created by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and his writing partner Sam Bain. It aired on Channel 4 between 2003 and 2015, making it C4’s longest ever running comedy.

The pilot is produced by FX Productions. Robinson will write the half-hour pilot and exec produce alongside Atlanta exec producer Dianne McGunigle, Armstrong and Bain as well as Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell for Objective Fiction, which produced the original.