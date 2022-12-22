You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
PBS Kids Content Executive Natalie Engel Steps Down, Segues To Consulting

Natalie Engel is stepping down from her post as senior director development, PBS Kids Content.

She will transition to a consultant role.

While overseeing content for children’s programming, Engel worked with series creators from pitch to pilot, helping shape their projects for the PBS Kids audience.

She previously worked as a production executive on several current series, including Odd Squad and Pinkalicious & Peterrific.

She first joined PBS in 2009. Engel served on the KIDS Marketing team before joining the children’s programming division in 2014.

Engel began her career as an editorial assistant at HarperCollins Children’s Books.

