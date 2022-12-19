Paramount+ Adapts ‘The Killing Kind’; Viaplay Roku U.S. Launch; ‘Sattar’ Release Date; Banijay Benelux Doc Deal – Global Briefs

Paramount+ Greenlights ‘The Killing Kind’ Adaptation

Paramount+ has set its latest UK original drama, an adaptation of Jane Casey’s bestseller The Killing Kind. Magpie Murders indie Eleventh Hour Film will produce the six-part adaptation from writer-director Zara Hayes (Showtrial), Jonathan AH Stewart and Casey. The book follows Ingrid, a successful barrister who defends a man accused of coercive control and sees he world implode before the man returns to claim that someone is trying to kill her and only he can protect her. Sony Pictures Television is distributing internationally for the latest big-budget Paramount+ international bet. Paramount UK Deputy Chief Content Officer Sebastian Cardwell called the show “another great example of the high-quality local content we have on Paramount+.”

Viaplay Launches On Roku Channel In U.S.

Scandi streamer Viaplay has taken its next step towards major U.S. distribution by striking a deal to feature on the Roku platform. The multi-year partnership will allow Roku subs to access Viaplay via Premium Subscriptions, handing them access to more than 1,500 hours worth of content including original dramas, films and sport. One of Viaplay owner Viaplay Group’s major strategic goals is to improve U.S. distribution and CCO Filippa Wallestam recently told Deadline the outfit was seeking more platforms, adding: “We are in it for the long term.” Viaplay is now available in a number of key European territories including the UK and is premiering roughly one original per week. “Launching on The Roku Channel offers Viaplay outstanding reach in the world’s largest streaming market,” said Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer Vanda Rapti.

Saudi Action-Comedy ‘Sattar’ Set For KSA Release On December 29

Saudi Action-Comedy Sattar is set for a wide theatrical launch in Saudi Arabia on December 29 via Front Row Arabia, a joint-venture between MENA distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment and Saudi exhibitor Muvi Cinemas. Helmed by Kuwaiti director Abdullah Al Arak, the flick stars Saudi actor and stand-up comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj who plays Saad, a depressed man failing at both his professional and personal life who decides to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a freestyle wrestler. The film debuted at the Red Sea Film Festival and is produced by Tefaz11’s newly launched production arm, AlShimaisi Films, as well as Muvi Studios.

Banijay Benelux Partners With Dutch Doc Make Jessica Villerius

Banijay Benelux has deepened its ties with the local documentary community by striking a deal with Posh Productions Founder Jessica Villerius. The collaboration will see the pair forge socially relevant docs with international appeal. Villerius focuses mainly on crime, psychology and social themes and founded Dutch indie Posh Productions 15 years ago. She has made the likes of Roots of Evil – Messages from Dutroux, The Children of Ruinerwold, Emma wil Leven, Deal met de Dood, Onder de Radar and Over de Streep. “Jessica is a distinctive and committed documentary maker and has built a genre with a completely unique style,” said Banijay Benelux CEO Peter Lubbers. “I am impressed by her talent, journalistic approach, and personal involvement in every subject.” Banijay Benelux owns majority stakes in Dutch sports producer Southfields and Human Playground doc maker Scenery, whose founders were profiled in Deadline’s International Disruptors feature last week.