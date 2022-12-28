You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Packers Vs. Dolphins Marks Christmas Day Viewership Win For Fox

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Fox scored the most-watched telecast on Christmas Day with 25.9M people tuning in to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins.

This marks the third year in a row that an NFL game on Fox has delivered the highest viewership on December 25, competing with two other NFL matchups on other networks — Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on NBC (which scored about 17.15M viewers) and Broncos vs. Rams on CBS (which averaged 21.6M total viewers).

Fox had a record holiday weekend, with its Christmas Eve NFL games averaging 27.8M viewers. That’s up 15% over last year.

Related Story

NBA Christmas Day Games Generate Ratings Highs For ESPN & ABC

There were 11 games played on Christmas Eve, with five airing on Fox including the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions vs. the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup on Fox won the weekend with 27.83M, which is the largest Week 16 NFL audience since 2009. 

Through Week 16, the NFL on Fox is averaging about 19.64M viewers, which is up 6% versus last year’s 18.6M. This ranks as the network’s best season-to-date performance since 2015.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad