Oscar Hopeful ‘The Inspection’ Sells To The UK For A24

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has made one of its highest-profile acquisitions to date with UK & Irish rights to Elegance Bratton’s well-received military drama The Inspection from A24.

Inspired by Bratton’s own story, the TIFF, New York and LFF title follows a young, gay, Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, who decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in an unforgiving system. As he battles deep-seated prejudice and the gruelling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in his new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and change his life.

Written and directed by Bratton (Pier Kids) and produced by Effie T. Brown (Dear White People) and Chester Algernal Gordon (Port Authority), the film stars Jeremy Pope (One Night in Miami), Bokeem Woodbine (Halo), Gabrielle Union (Bring It On), Raúl Castillo (Wrath of Man), McCaul Lombardi (American Honey), Aaron Dominguez, Nicholas Logan, Eman Esfandi, Andrew Kai and Aubrey Joseph.

The movie has multiple nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards and is being talked about as an outside Oscar contender in at least the acting categories. Voracious UK buyer Signature is lining up a theatrical release in the UK on February 17, 2023.

Signature Entertainment’s Director of Acquisitions and Development Elizabeth Williams said: “The Inspection hugely impressed us at TIFF. The film is a wonderfully moving, personal and powerful debut with exceptional performances and we could not be prouder to be the home of the film in the UK & Ireland. We are delighted also to be partnering with A24 for the first time and look forward to making the release a huge success.”

Signature’s upcoming slate includes Nicolas Cage thriller The Retirement Plan, Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man and John Cena action movie Freelance.