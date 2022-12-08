Range Media Partners Signs ‘Orphan: First Kill’ Filmmaker William Brent Bell

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker William Brent Bell has signed with Range Media Partners for management in all areas.

Bell is a writer, director and producer who most recently helmed Paramount Players’ Orphan: First Kill, a follow-up to the fan-favorite horror-thriller Orphan, released worldwide by Warner Bros. in 2009. The film picks up with Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) — the Estonian murderer with the appearance of a child — after she orchestrates a brilliant escape from a psychiatric facility, watching as she travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Julia Stiles also stars.

Related Story Michael Bay Splits From Longtime Agency WME

Bell’s feature directorial credits also include the cult classic 2006 horror film Stay Alive; the box office smash The Devil Inside, which he also co-wrote; and the horror Wer, as well as The Boy and its sequel Brahms: The Boy II.

Bell is currently in post-production on his latest feature, Lord of Misrule — a contemporary folk horror starring Tuppence Middleton, Ralph Ineson and Matt Stokoe, which he’s directed and produced.

Range Media Partners is a management and production firm founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. The firm is led by Managing Partners Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham, as well as Partners Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso.

Bell will continue to be represented by CAA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and Mortimer PR.