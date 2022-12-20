‘Nostalgia’ Trailer: Past Meets Present In Mario Martone’s Italian Oscar Submission

EXCLUSIVE: In October, Breaking Glass Pictures acquired Mario Martone’s Nostalgia, Italy’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar for North America, and today we have a first look at the official trailer (check it out above).

The drama kicked off its festival run in the Cannes competition last May, and will next play at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Breaking Glass will release in U.S. cinemas on January 20, 2023.

Based on the novel by Ermanno Rea, Nostalgia stars Pierfrancesco Favino (The Traitor), who received a Best European Actor nomination at the recent European Film Awards for his performance as Felice Lasco, a middle-aged Neapolitan who returns to his bustling hometown after having lived in Egypt for 40 years. Once back in the city, Felice is caught up in a lifetime of loose ends as his criminal youth slowly catches up with him.

Martone directed and co-wrote the film that also saw festival berths in Zurich, Rio de Janeiro and Stockholm. It scooped four Nastro d’Argento (Silver Ribbon) awards from the Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists including Best Director, Screenplay, Actor and Supporting Actor.

Alongside Favino, the film stars Francesco Di Leva, Tommaso Ragno, Aurora Quattrocchi and Sofia Essaidi.

In his review, Deadline’s Todd McCarthy wrote Nostalgia “has the fantastic advantage of a densely displayed real-life setting and a lack of cliched old-school conventions.”

Producers are Luciano Stella, Roberto Sessa, Maria Carolina Terzi and Carlo Stella. Exec producers are Gennaro Fasolino and Chiara Grassi. Nostalgia is a Picomedia, Mad Entertainment production in association with Medusa Film in co-production with Angelo Laudisa at Paris-based Rosebud Entertainment Pictures.