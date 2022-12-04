Skip to main content
Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Nick Cannon Hospitalized: “It’s Just Pneumonia, Nothing I Can’t Handle”

Nick Cannon
Prince Williams / Getty Images

Nick Cannon has been hospitalized after coming down with pneumonia. The Masked Singer host confirmed the news on social media by posting a selfie of himself in a hospital bed with a mask on.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again…,” he shared on Instagram.

Cannon continued, “But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”

The television personality and father of 11, and soon to be 12, shared that the “crazy thing” was that he was “rocking a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden” the night before.

“Now, I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster,” he ended.

Cannon was at the MSG with the comedy tour Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live where he performed alongside Rip Micheals, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Justina Valentine, DJ D-Wrek, Emmanuel Hudson, Conceited, Vena E., Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla and Radio Big Mack, plus musical performances by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, GloRilla and Fabolous.

See Cannon’s Instagram post below.

