New York Film Critics Circle: ‘Nope’s Keke Palmer, Ke Huy Quan Of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Among Early Winners – Update

Already the group has bestowed its annual hours on a few A24 movies: Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor from the biggest arthouse hit of the year, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Marcel the Shell With Shoes On for Best Animated Film, and Best First Film for Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun.

In previous years, it can take five hours before the New York Film Critics Circle names Best Picture. We’ll be here for the long haul. Keep checking back as we update the list.

Wells also wrote Aftersun. which follows Sophie (Frankie Corio) who reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father (Paul Mescal) 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Last year, the NYFCC named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car its Best Film. The movie went on to win Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. Jane Campion last year received Best Director for Power of the Dog.



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Keke Palmer, Nope

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST NON-FICTION FILM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

BEST FIRST FILM

Aftersun