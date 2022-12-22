‘Never Have I Ever’: Jeff Garlin Joins Fourth & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs, Curb Your Enthusiasm) has joined the cast of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever for the show’s fourth and final season.

Garlin will portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.

With a wedding confirmed to take place next season, could Devi Vishwakumar’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) grandmother be the one to walk down the aisle? She is just one of multiple potential brides to consider, however. Devi’s mom Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) has a new love interest coming in this season portrayed by Ivan Hernandez, and her cousin Kamala Nandiwadal has been seriously dating English teacher Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar) for a hot minute. And that’s before considering wild cards like Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and Trent Harrison (Benjamin Norris). The blushing bride will be revealed when the final season drops in 2023.

From Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of first-generation Indian American teenager Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Season 4 will focus on Devi’s senior year in high school as she’s really coming into her own.

The series is produced by Universal Television, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International. Co-creator Fisher is the showrunner and executive produces alongside Kaling and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

This is Garlin’s first casting since he exited from ABC’s The Goldberg’s following HR investigations. He starred as Murray Goldberg in the comedy series for 9 seasons. Additionally, he plays Jeff Greene in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. His TV credits also include Arrested Development, Everybody Loves Raymond, Mad About You, and Wizards of Waverly Place.