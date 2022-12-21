You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Netflix Top 10: ‘Wednesday’ Stays At #1, Closes Gap With ‘Stranger Things’ 4 On All-Time List; ‘Pinocchio’ Tops Film List

(L-R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
(L-R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams Netflix

Netflix’s Addams Family series Wednesday extended its reign atop the streamer’s English TV List, pulling in an additional 173.96M hours viewed for the week of Dec. 12. The series also increased its overall tally to 1.19 billion hours viewed to remain the second Most Popular English-language series on Netflix in its first 28 days of release, closing in on all-time champ, Season 4 of Stranger Things (1.35 billion hours).

With the release of Volume II, documentary Harry & Meghan added 97.71M hours viewed to finish at #2 for the week, 179.26M hours total.

The highest new English TV entry was The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo, which debuted at #3 with OK 52.3M hours viewed.

On the English Films List, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio rose from #2 in its opening weekend to #1 in its second week with 39.38M hours viewed. It was followed by a holiday-themed debut, I Believe in Santa (19.96M hours viewed), as well as another newcomer, Prisoners (19M).

