Netflix Aerobics? Streamer Tests Fitness With Nike Training Club Workout Videos

Some 40 years after Jane Fonda launched her first workout video, Netflix is getting in on the game.

The streamer is launching a series of workout videos from the Nike Training Club. It will launch 30 hours of sessions across two parts on December 30, just in time for that post-Christmas fitness push.

The unusual move is the latest departure from Netflix’s core business of original series and films and comes after it dipped its running shoes into the video game market with a range of online games.

Is it a precursor to taking on Peleton or just helping its subscribers lose a bit of post-Turkey weight?

Over 90 Nike Training Club workouts will be available across all fitness levels and they will be available in 10 languages. There’s plans to launch more throughout 2023.

The training programs include 13 episodes of Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, seven episodes of Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, six episodes of Fall in Love with Vinyasa, 14 episodes of HIT & Strength with Tara and six episodes of Feel-Good Fitness.



Nike Training Club is best known as an app that people use to track their own running and exercise workouts.