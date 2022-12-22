Netflix Expands ‘Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons’ Brand With Spin-Off Series

EXCLUSIVE: After spending years taking subscribers behind bars at dangerous prisons, Netflix is applying the same formula to special forces.

The streamer has teamed up with the UK producer of Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons to create a new documentary series, titled Inside The World’s Toughest Forces.

Emporium Productions has gained access to special military forces around the world for the show, which will be anchored by a team of presenters. It has been filming this year and is currently in post-production.

Presented by journalist Raphael Rowe, Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons has streamed for six seasons on Netflix since 2016. It started life on Channel 5, the UK broadcaster owned by Paramount.

Emporium was set up in 2015 by Emma Read, who was previously head of factual programmes for Drug Lords producer ITN Productions. It is backed by Episodes producer Hat Trick Productions.

Netflix declined to comment.